Redbirds announcers for all games, home and road, will work from St. Louis because of pandemic.
'This is not a political thing,' Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty says. 'It's a human rights thing.'
Hicks was expected to start the season on injured list. As a Type 1 Diabetic, he was eligible to opt out with his pre-existing condition.
When will the No. 1 Cardinals prospect make his big-league debut? Carlson isn't asking, at least not publicly, but the public asks for him. Often.
Hall of Fame broadcaster, 78, told the Post-Dispatch last week that he was 'ready to go' for games on FSM. Then his doctor stepped in.
Running rosin bags one day, striking out veterans the next, power prospect Oviedo busy showing he belongs
The 6-foot-6 righthander with the giddy-up fastball matched Martinez’s two scoreless innings and struck out three on Saturday.
Middle managed: DeJong drives home four in intrasquad game, says he's game to take a swing at cleanup
Shortstop's two hits — including a homer — and four RBIs all came with two strikes.
Lefthander and two others are asymptomatic, but not cleared. Gallegos and Reyes also still absent.
BenFred: Want comebacks for Cardinals and Blues to work? Wear a mask in public, says local COVID-19 expert
Leader of St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force answers the coronavirus questions sports fans are curious about.
