QUESTION: Anything about the Binnington contract surprise you? Money/term? Couldn't help but notice the contract comes in just above Allen the next two years.
TOM T.: Not really. The Blues didn't want to go long-term because of the uncertainty on what Binnington will do in the future. So two years made sense for them. For Binnington, a short-term deal works for him as long as he plays well and can cash in big. Armstrong said that both sides settled on two years fairly quickly.
This first season is the key one for Binnington. If he does great, the Blues will look to extend him and lock him up long term, and he'll be able to ask for big money or go on the market. If he isn't lights-out and is just another guy, he won't get the playing time and won't get the big money. The jackpot awaits if you're Goalie No. 1, not if you're goalie 1A. So he'll need to continue to set himself apart next season.
As for the dollars, common sense, and justice, said he had to make more than Allen, and he does, by $50,000 a year.