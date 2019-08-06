QUESTION: Does Cardinals management see attendance as a validation of what it is doing, or a motivation to contend and have the baseball product reflect the support?
BENFRED: Probably some of both. It's proof that people are interested, engaged, willing to spend money to support a team they love. It's also proof that some of the frustration around the team viewed online and in emails, etc., is not always the same as it is in real life.
I do think the average fan is becoming frustrated with the Cardinals, not just the Twitter warriors. I recently spoke with two season-ticket holders who told me they are going to fewer games than ever before. They are not having a hard time selling their tickets though, even if they might not make as much doing it as they once did. And they miss the perk of selling some postseason tickets here and there. So, frustration.
But we're not talking about boycott-level stuff here. Look at the home crowds before thinking that's anywhere close to happening.