5. BIG DEALS

On the first day of NHL free agency in 2018, the Blues signed forward David Perron and veteran center Tyler Bozak. So began Perron's third tour with the team. (Strange fact: in Perron's 13-season career, the only team he has ever signed a contract with is the Blues.)
Neither move would address the team's biggest needs, but that night, the Blues got the player they needed. Ryan O'Reilly had grown tired of all the losing in Buffalo, and the GM there decided he wasn't right for the team any more. Blues GM Doug Armstrong jumped at the chance, acquiring O'Reilly for players who didn't fit with the Blues: Patrik Berglund, whose agent had missed a deadline for submitting names for his modified no-trade clause, a struggling Vladimir Sobotka and prospect Tage Thompson, along with a draft pick.
O'Reilly turned out to be the most consistent Blue over the course of the season and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.