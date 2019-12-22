8. BIG DRAFT SETS BLUES' PATH

Doug Armstrong was just about to take over from Larry Pleau as general manager when he made a move that would set the team on the path to the success that would follow. The Blues, in their last draft under scouting director Jarmo Kekalainen, took Jaden Schwartz with their pick, the 14th in the first round. Armstrong then traded their previous season's first-round pick, defenseman David Rundblad, to Ottawa for the 16th pick, with which they chose Vladimir Tarasenko.
Rundblad would play five seasons in the NHL, with Ottawa, Chicago and Phoenix, with four goals and 21 assists in 113 games, while Tarasenko became one of the top goalscorers in the league and Schwartz became one of the team's top forwards. A week earlier, Armstrong had dealt for goalie Jaroslov Halak, showing that he would aggressively move to improve the team.