BIG HIGHS, DEEP LOWS

BY DAVE MATTER • Post-Dispatch College Sports Writer
This decade of Mizzou athletics was arguably filled with some of the highest peaks and deepest valleys for a school that’s been playing major team sports since the 1890s.
More than anything else, the 2010s were defined by Mizzou’s move from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference, marked by all the spoils and challenges that come with such a monumental migration. Along the way, four coaches guided the men’s basketball program (Mike Anderson, Frank Haith, Kim Anderson, Cuonzo Martin), while Mizzou saw two head coaching changes in football (Gary Pinkel to Barry Odom to Eliah Drinkwitz), all under the watch of three athletics directors (Mike Alden, Mack Rhoades, Jim Sterk).
The Tigers produced All-Americans across all sports, multiple individual national champions and a football player who became an international celebrity and cultural pioneer. There were missteps with the NCAA and consequences that will bleed into the next decade, but through it all there was nary a dull moment in Boone County.
Here are Mizzou's top 10 sports stories of the past decade: