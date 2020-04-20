BIG MONEY IN FREE AGENCY A THING OF THE PAST?

QUESTION: How will this pandemic affect free agents for the next couple years? For players like Fowler, could this be their last hurrah, or do you see them getting maybe more of an incentive-type contract from teams after they reach free agency?
COMMISH: I wouldn't be surprised if there were more incentive-laden contracts to prospective free agents because the big money isn't likely to be there yet this next offseason, with revenues to be down drastically. In Dexter Fowler's case, though, he still is signed for next year.
We're all sort of throwing darts at the wall here but it seems impossible that there would be very many big-money deals for a while.
Follow-up:
Do you think that the Cards will now just avoid pursuing players with big contracts and just stick with their youngsters, like Gorman, Liberatore, etc.?
COMMISH: The Cardinals may not be the only team swimming in this water. The players who already have their long-term deals, however long they are, should thank their lucky stars that they have them.
