BIG OFFSEASON MOVE? FORGET ABOUT IT

QUESTION: The Cards still need a bat in the No. 4 hole that can produce runs, with DeJong hitting 5th. I don’t think Miller is a cleanup hitter for the long term. Who could you see the Cards going after in the offseason: Pederson? Gallo? Anyone else out there?
GORDO: As I have said in earlier chats, I don't see the Cardinals making a huge move this winter. The franchise suffered a massive economic hit and it still has a year to go on the Carpenter and Fowler contracts. And it has to try to re-sign Yadier Molina, who will certainly request big money again.
I keep telling people seeking bigger changes that they will likely have to wait until 2022
