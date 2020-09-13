 Skip to main content
BIG OFFSEASON MOVE? FORGET ABOUT IT
BIG OFFSEASON MOVE? FORGET ABOUT IT

Cardinals V Pirates - First game of double header

St. Louis Cardinals Dexter Fowler (25) hits a line drive caught by Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Cole Tucker (3) to end the seventh inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Pirates beat the Cardinals 4-3. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: The Cards still need a bat in the No. 4 hole that can produce runs, with DeJong hitting 5th. I don’t think Miller is a cleanup hitter for the long term. Who could you see the Cards going after in the offseason: Pederson? Gallo? Anyone else out there?

GORDO: As I have said in earlier chats, I don't see the Cardinals making a huge move this winter. The franchise suffered a massive economic hit and it still has a year to go on the Carpenter and Fowler contracts. And it has to try to re-sign Yadier Molina, who will certainly request big money again.

I keep telling people seeking bigger changes that they will likely have to wait until 2022

