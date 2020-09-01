BIG TEN'S BIG EMBARRASSMENT

QUESTION: What do you make of the Dumpster fire that has become Big Ten football?
BENFRED: Pretty embarrassing all around.
They did not need to make their cancellation announcement when they did. There was no reason, other than to celebrate being out front of others. Their handling of this — whether you agree with their decision to play or not -- has been a mess.
And now the conference is being used as a political rope for tug-of-war between the left and right during an election year.
Adding to the hilarity, we are being told to believe Clay Travis is the reason President Trump and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren connected to talk about the issue. As if the President needs someone to help him get the Big Ten commissioner on the phone.
Photo: Parents of University of Iowa football players protest outside Big Ten headquarters in Rosemont, Ill., on Aug. 21. (AP Photo)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.