BIG TEN'S BIG EMBARRASSMENT
AP source: Big Ten working on multiple options for football

University of Iowa football players parents protest outside Big Ten headquarters in Rosemont, Ill., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Parents of Big Ten football players, upset over the process that led to the postponement of the season until spring, held a protest near the conference's Chicago-area headquarters Friday while an attorney in Nebraska demanded commissioner Kevin Warren turn over material illustrating how the decision was made. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP)

 Stacey Wescott

QUESTION: What do you make of the Dumpster fire that has become Big Ten football?

BENFRED: Pretty embarrassing all around.

They did not need to make their cancellation announcement when they did. There was no reason, other than to celebrate being out front of others. Their handling of this — whether you agree with their decision to play or not -- has been a mess.

And now the conference is being used as a political rope for tug-of-war between the left and right during an election year.

Adding to the hilarity, we are being told to believe Clay Travis is the reason President Trump and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren connected to talk about the issue. As if the President needs someone to help him get the Big Ten commissioner on the phone.

