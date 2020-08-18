BIG TEN'S FOOTBALL FIASCO

QUESTION: Any thoughts on how this Big Ten football cancellation is playing out?
BENFRED: It's wild how poorly it was rolled out -- and how rogue the conference members have gone with their responses. Real lack of leadership there, and clearly some failures in communication. Multiple programs directly challenged conference leadership. Now there are complaints about a vote that wasn't. There has even been speculation that there was no real vote. What?
And then, this week, there's a report out of Columbus that suggests maybe the Big Ten will try to bring football back -- in part because the SEC, ACC and Big Twelve are pressing forward.
What a joke. If it's about the health of people during the pandemic, doctors should be asked and the answers should be accepted. Period. But it's not all about that. It's about liability and not wanting to be the one or two who shut it down while others play on. It's also about not being able to answer why it's OK for players to gather for workouts and team meetings if there is no season, but just not play games.
And it's about how universities are trying to explain how a football season isn't safe, but on-campus living for students and classes are OK.
Photo: Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields launched a #WeWantToPlay petition, which by Monday had garnered more than 270,000 e-signatures. (AP Photo)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.