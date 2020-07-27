BIG TRIP, RIGHT OFF THE BAT

COMMENT: This 3-city road trip is going to tell us a lot about where we are: Dealing with being more or less quarantined, and playing two quality opponents plus a Detroit team that won 2 of 3 over the weekend. Usually we'd hope for breaking even on the road, but it seems we need more than that this season.
COMMISH: With the playoff field being expanded to eight of 15 teams in each league, we're not at make-or-break time just yet. But, as you point out, the urgency for the team to take care of itself off the field is paramount, let alone facing two clubs like Minnesota and Milwaukee in their ballparks, especially in Target Field, where the Cardinals rarely have played.
