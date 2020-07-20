BIG TURNAROUND FOR CARP?
BIG TURNAROUND FOR CARP?

Cardinals intrasquad games continue

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Matt Carpenter (13) hits a home run during an instrasquad game at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 17, 2020. Cardinals "red" team won 2-1. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

QUESTION: We hear all these great things about how he has changed his swing, but is it realistic to expect a big turnaround from a player like Carpenter approaching 35 years old who has been on the decline ? Other than Lance Berkman or Carlos Beltran, both of whom were in another class as a hitter compared to Carpenter, I can't recall any recent hitter who has reversed a downward trend at that age.

GOOLD: Sure, it's reasonable. It's not like he's trying to become a hitter he never was; he's just going back to the hitter he was to begin with. He calls it his "DNA" as a hitter.
 
The Lance Berkman comparison is apt, in part because Lance Berkman has made it himself. He worked with Carpenter this past winter, and had some thoughts on it in this story: Cardinals counting on Carpenter's renaissance as complete hitter
 
Carpenter is driving the ball with authority to left field. He's pulling pitches for power still, and he's been conscious about using all the field. He tagged a backdoor cutter that he would have missed with his upswing a year ago, and he took Flaherty deep on a low fastball, while also rising to meet a fastball and put it in the same bullpen. More plate coverage. More pitches he can drive.
