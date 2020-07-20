BIG TURNAROUND FOR CARP?

QUESTION: We hear all these great things about how he has changed his swing, but is it realistic to expect a big turnaround from a player like Carpenter approaching 35 years old who has been on the decline ? Other than Lance Berkman or Carlos Beltran, both of whom were in another class as a hitter compared to Carpenter, I can't recall any recent hitter who has reversed a downward trend at that age.
