COMMENT/QUESTION: I read a few articles from South Carolina reporters leading up to the game and they were completely biased. It gave me a new appreciation for your professionalism and objective analysis. Question: It seems like the Tigers are under-utilizing Albert O. Could shorter, simpler tight end routes be a solution to Bryant's recent lack of accuracy?
MATTER: Let's not forget these game reps are the most Albert has played in about 10 months and the most he's played with Bryant. He missed all but one spring practice and was on and off the field throughout preseason camp. He's averaging about four targets a game. I think they can afford to target him more often, but keep in mind, the staff didn't think he'd be able to play much at Wyoming. He wasn't a big part of the plan going into the game. And the next two weeks, starters were out by the fourth quarter. So he's really only played one full game at close to full strength.
After the bye it wouldn’t surprise me to see him more involved in the passing game. He’s money in the red zone but between the 20s there’s no reason he can’t be more productive.
Thank you for the kind note at the start of your comment. I can't speak for my colleagues around the country, but I only do the job the way I know how to do the job — and that's mostly a reflection of the people I've worked with and competed against and admired over the years.