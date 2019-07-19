QUESTION: It seems like a lot of people look at Mizzou's schedule and skip down to Georgia and say something to the effect of "Mizzou could be 8-0 or 7-1 heading into Athens". I like that but there's a lot of other teams that will have a say in that. Which game do you think is the most pivotal of those preceding Georgia and (if it is a different answer) which one do you think will be the toughest opponent?
MATTER: There’s more than one:
West Virginia: The Mountaineers lost a good deal of talent, but they hired a really smart coach in Neal Brown and won't be a pushover, even at home.
South Carolina: Odom is 0-3 against Will Muschamp,who believes he's got his best team in his four years at USC. No gimme for the Tigers by any means, even at home.
Kentucky: Again, Odom is 0-3 against UK. It's on the road. The Cats have some big shoes to fill, but if you're a Kentucky fan and you're counting up victories on the schedule you're looking at this as one you should win. Forget about talent or depth: I see this as the biggest hurdle in Mizzou’s push for 8-0. The Cats will not be intimidated by Mizzou.