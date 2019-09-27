QUESTION: What is going to be the biggest concern with the basketball team this year?
MATTER: Can they avoid last year's turnover problems? Cuonzo Martin said this week that he doesn't expect that to be an issue — and this time last year it already concerned him. Can they still function with Jeremiah Tilmon off the floor if the foul issues persist? Can they get by with Mitchell Smith playing the five? That seems to be the plan now, ahead of Reed Nikko.
This has the makings of a very good defensive team because of the size and strength on the perimeter. But if shots aren't falling, can they still win ugly with defense and rebounding? That's been the mark of Martin's teams in the past.