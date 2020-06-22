BIGGEST LOSERS IN THE STANDOFF?

QUESTION: Who are the biggest losers in this whole fiasco? Pending free agents (Betts), minor leaguers, veterans on the edge of retirement (Yadi, Waino) or some other group?
GOOLD: Minor leaguers. There will be fewer of them.
Some of the new draft picks are being paid far less than they would in a normal season, based on bonuses. And this generation won't get the patience others have had for late bloomers.
Follow-up: I worry about the future of minor league baseball. With no 2020 season, I'm afraid some teams may fail. Would MLB finance AAA, AA and A baseball. (90 teams)?
GOOLD: Some teams will fail. Some leagues could vanish. And MLB wants to shutter teams -- not pay for them. So, don't expect a helping hand there. Not at all. Minor-league baseball is going to take the first heavy brunt of this, and that's partially because MLB already wanted to downsize.
The Cardinals could lose two affiliates -- Johnson City seems for sure, and State College is up for question, though there could be some shifting of affiliates, too -- and other teams could lose more. They're not going to rush to the rescue and some cities that are vibrant, historic minor-league teams could be without baseball. It's awful.
