BIGGEST LOSERS IN THE STANDOFF?

Thursday workout at Cardinals spring training

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt address a group of pitchers on the pitching mound during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Who are the biggest losers in this whole fiasco? Pending free agents (Betts), minor leaguers, veterans on the edge of retirement (Yadi, Waino) or some other group?

GOOLD: Minor leaguers. There will be fewer of them.

Some of the new draft picks are being paid far less than they would in a normal season, based on bonuses. And this generation won't get the patience others have had for late bloomers.

Follow-up: I worry about the future of minor league baseball. With no 2020 season, I'm afraid some teams may fail. Would MLB finance AAA, AA and A baseball. (90 teams)?

GOOLD: Some teams will fail. Some leagues could vanish. And MLB wants to shutter teams -- not pay for them. So, don't expect a helping hand there. Not at all. Minor-league baseball is going to take the first heavy brunt of this, and that's partially because MLB already wanted to downsize.

The Cardinals could lose two affiliates -- Johnson City seems for sure, and State College is up for question, though there could be some shifting of affiliates, too -- and other teams could lose more. They're not going to rush to the rescue and some cities that are vibrant, historic minor-league teams could be without baseball. It's awful.

