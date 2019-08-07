COMMENT: The only two big question marks for next season are Blais and Sanford. Looks like they are both going to be counted on as top 9 guys (one being top 6). They both were great towards the end of the playoffs but have lacked consistency in their young NHL careers. Could be a major concern.
TOM T.: Well, I'd say the biggest question mark is whether Binnington can do what he did again. He rode a wave there and the Blues stuck with him to keep that momentum going. It will be different next season. He won't play almost every game for three months straight. And once you got to the playoffs, there were some ordinary performances in there.
As for Blais and Sanford, they will get their chances to be major players and both have showed they haven't quite hit peak consistency yet. Both of them would kind of plateau after a while, need some time off, and then get back to where they were. Young guys are going to have to play; that's how the NHL is nowadays. Both of them still have lots to prove. They are not guys right now whose name you would put in ink. But both will get their chance.
The fact that both played in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final says the team has a certain amount of faith in them. They are on that part of that roster where there are still a lot of interchangeable parts.