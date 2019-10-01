QUESTION: What goes down as your biggest pleasant surprise of the Cardinals' season?
BENFRED: Tommy Edman is a fine pick. Dexter Fowler's rebound works, too.
But I'll go with Giovanny Gallegos. When the Cardinals made the Luke Voit trade, they made Chasen Shreve the headliner. He was a bust, but Gallegos became one of the most effective relievers in the National League this season. His impact has been as important as it was understated.
Turn that trade around, make Gallegos the headliner, and no one is complaining. No one's complaining now.