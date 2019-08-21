QUESTION: What teams in the West should worry Blues fans? Looks like Vegas and the Stars are primed for a run.
GORDO: I liked what the Stars did, adding Joe Pavelski in place of Jason Spezza. He can win some draws and help the power-play, as Spezza did, but he should offer way more on the power-play. Corey Perry isn't a big scorer any more, but he'll bang around and add some finishing skills to the supporting cast. And young defenseman Miro Heiskanen is poised for stardom -- a special, special player. That team needed time to figure out Jim Montgomery (and vice-versa), but they came within an inch of beating the Blues in the playoffs and they should come out flying this year.
As for Vegas, that team is just stacked. Adding Mark Stone creates a powerful Top 6. Paul Stastny could have a big year. Marc-Andre Fleury is still an elite goaltender and that team has depth and skill on the blue line.
Other than those two, look for Calgary to pile up a lot of points. I liked the bet on goaltender Cam Talbot. Minnesota could be better than you expect under the next GM, since the return of Mikko Koivu and Matt Dumba and the addition of Mats Zuccarello will help some of the younger guys take that next step. Finally, look for Arizona and Vancouver to make a push toward the bracket and add depth to the playoff race. Both teams added proven talent to their talented young nucleus.
Follow-up: Can't count out Nashville. That defense is still loaded after trading Subban, Renne still is an elite goalkeeper and they strike me like the Blues and Washington during the last two years. It's a team with a ton of talent and depth that has been very good for years but has not gotten it done for whatever reason.
GORDO: Yes, I should have talked up Nashville too, as I have in earlier chats. That team lost top wingers Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg for big chunks of action and got a terrible year from center Kyle Turris. Essentially GM David Poile traded P.K. Subban off his deep and talented blue line to get Matt Duchene as the new No. 2 center. Throw in winger Mikael Granlund for a full season (60 to 70 points?) and that team is going for it.