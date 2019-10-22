GORDO ON DEWITT: Bill DeWitt Jr. isn't cheap. The Cardinals opened with a payroll exceeding $160 million and he green-lighted massive commitments to Paul Goldschmidt, Miles Mikolas and Matt Carpenter for future seasons. He fervently opposes the tank-and-rebuild trend that swept through the industry. DeWitt's stated goal is to contend every season and the team achieved that again this season.
Ah, but what if he had dug a little deeper while he still had Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright performing at surprisingly high levels? Could the Cardinals have won another pennant? Fans will ask that question all winter and rightfully so. And it will be interesting to see where the Cardinals payroll goes next season. The team has many needs, several current players are scheduled for big raises, and the team could have part-timers eating a big chunk of the budget.