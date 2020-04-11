BILL HALLAHAN, Relief Pitcher, 1931

A tricky title team to choose a player from, the ’31 Cardinals had solid players at positions other teams had legends – like MVP Frisch at second base or Hafey in left. “Wild Bill” lived up to his nickname as one of the hardest-throwers of the era, and sometimes he knew where it was going. Hallahan led the NL with 19 wins in 1931, and he also led in walks (112), strikeouts (159) and wild pitches (11). Hallahan also had three saves to sneak into this list as a reliever. In the World Series, he won both of his starts – despite seven walks in Game 2 shutout – and punctuated his place here by cinching the title with a save in Game 7. He retired the one batter he faced.
All-October: Max Lanier, 1942 — Three shutout innings of relief won pivotal Game 4 vs. Yankees.
