QUESTION: What do you make of Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) mentioning St. Louis by name as a potential relocation option for the Bills?
BENFRED: It's going to happen. "It" being the mentioning, not the move. Any team that wants to drive discussion of stadium upgrades, etc., is going to have its stalking horse. St. Louis will be a popular one moving forward.
What those mentioning it will overlook and/or completely ignore is the lack of interest. I can't see St. Louis opening its arms back up to the NFL in the near future, if ever.