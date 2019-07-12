Subscribe for 99¢
From St. Louis to Tokyo, Blues fan celebrates a Stanley Cup

Goalie Jordan Binnington celebrates with the Stanley Cup in the Blues' locker room after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: You've watched a couple decades of "Bluuuuuues hockey". What are reasonable expectations for Binnington next season? Will there be a leveling off? Or might he be a late-bloomer who is on the cusp of super-stardom?

GORDO: Given his mental make-up and athletic ability, I believe he can be a very good goaltender. His best trait was his ability to refocus after a tough game. His confidence borders on arrogance and that's a good thing at that position. His confidence gives his teammates confidence.

His playoff success gives the Blues a high level of belief heading into next season. Also, his ability to improve his puck-handling on the fly this season was impressive.