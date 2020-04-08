BINNINGTON BOUNCING BACK

QUESTION: What should we expect from Jordan Binnington when he returns? Before the season shut down, seemed like he was up, then down, then up, then ... and maybe that's a more reasonable expectation for him and for any NHL goalie, as opposed to last year's run when we rightfully came to expect a shutout every time out.
JT: It's hard to say. He was playing pretty well when the coronavirus pause began — seemed like he had gotten his mojo back. I don't think anyone expected him to repeat what happened in 2018-19 — at least the regular-season part when his GAA was 1.89. What we did see from mid-January to mid-February was the first prolonged slump of his career — but he worked his way out of it.
Through everything, I have found Binnington to be ultra-competitive and someone who seems to have a lot of mental toughness. But he did have to deal with a lot this season — in terms of expectation and pressure. First full season as a starter, still playing in some rinks for the first time, teams getting a book on him, and the trapping of celebrity.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.