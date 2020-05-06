BINNINGTON: NERVOUS? NAH. ANXIOUS? MAYBE.
Carolina Hurricanes vs St. Louis Blues

Justin Faulk helps Jordan Binnington defend the goal against Faulk's old team, the Carolina Hurricanes, on Feb. 4. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Thanks for the Binnington story. He's in his athletic prime -- do you get any sense from him that he's at least a little "nervous" about how the shutdown could derail what had been shaping up as a stellar career? Do you think he should be nervous about that?

JT: I don't think Binnington is nervous at all about returning to hockey. Anxious yes; nervous, no. Who knows if he'll return to form immediately. That's hard to predict for any player. But he had snapped out of that January/early February funk and was playing pretty well when the pause hit.

