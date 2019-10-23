QUESTION: Jordan Binnington now vs. Jordan Binnington down the stretch last year: Same goalie?
JT: If you're talking by the numbers, you'd have to say no. He's at 2.66 goals against and .912 save percentage — both respectable numbers, but certainly off his pace down the stretch in the '18-19 regular season. So far this season, he's given up a couple of goals — near side — where he wasn't quite flush to the post and the opposing shooter took advantage of that narrow opening.
But I think you've also got to factor in the looser-than-usual play of the Blues defense so far this season. The Blues play a more structured style than a lot of teams and I think it takes them a while to hone in on their game. We saw the same thing last year, only the Blues were giving up 4 goals a game early. They're giving up a shade over 3 goals a game now.
JT: A little more about Binnington — I mentioned on Twitter about a week back that he was wearing these very dark blue (almost black) pads in practice. Giving him kind of a Darth Vader look. Well, he's going to wear them in a game, perhaps as early as Thursday against the LA Kings. He was waiting for a new stick (also very dark blue) to arrive so he can use them both in a game. Well, the stick has arrived, and he used it in practice Wednesday.