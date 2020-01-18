Binnington pulled again, Avs lead Blues 4-2 after 2 periods

Jordan Binnington's troubles against the Colorado Avalanche continued Saturday in Denver. After allowing four goals in 11 shots, he was pulled for the second time in 16 days at Pepsi Center.

In a 7-3 loss on Jan. 2, Binnington was pulled with 5:41 left to play after allowing all seven goals. Saturday in Denver, he gave way to Jake Allen again after Andre Burakovsky's goal with 3:12 left in the second period made it 4-2 Colorado.

So that made it 11 goals allowed by Binnington _ the Blues' all-star goalie _ in less than five periods of play against Colorado in the last two games between the Central Division rivals.

Oskar Sundqvist's 11th goal of season, off a spinning backhand assist from Ryan O'Reilly, gave the Blues a 2-1 lead just 66 seconds into the second period.

But then it was all Colorado. Tyson Jost tied it 2-2 on a rebound of a Burakovksy shot after Vince Dunn lost the puck at the St. Louis blue line.

Cale Makar then gave Colorado the lead on a shot from the point through traffic, and Burakovksy followed with his score giving the Avalanche two goals in 22 seconds and a 4-2 lead.

David Perron’s 21st goal of the season, and his ninth power play goal of the campaign, allowed the Blues to end the first period tied 1-1.