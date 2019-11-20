COMMENT: A big question going into this season was whether Binnington had staying power or if he was just a goalie on a great run last year. Do we have enough evidence now to say he's the real deal? Two things convinced me: He's continued to bounce back when he's had a rough game. And, when Army said Binnington had been "OK," Binnington clearly took that as a challenge and upped his game.
JT: I think as the season goes along, I'm leaning towards, yes, he will have staying power. I think just about every season you'd take a 2.31 goals-against average — which has Binnington ranked fourth in the league this season among goalies with at least 10 appearances. And his save percentage of .920 is 10th among goalies with at least 10 starts.
It's an interesting point you make about Binnington's play improving since the "he's been OK" remark by Armstrong. Coincidence? Or cause and effect?