No one expects a repeat performance by Jordan Binnington — do we? But even if he’s somewhere in the same area code as his out-of-nowhere performance last season, the Blues should be in good hands in goal. Even so, the entire NHL pretty much knows what he’s about this time around. He won’t sneak up on anyone.
Binnington played with a chip on his shoulder a year ago after being all but buried on the organizational depth chart. That fire and intensity was plain to see, long before he made his mark as a Stanley Cup champion. Little more than a year ago, Binnington was excited that his two-way contract paid him $100,000 even if he stayed in the AHL. Will success, and a two-year, $8.8 million contract change him? In other words, will Binnington actually get … nervous?