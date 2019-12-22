4. BINNINGTON TAKES OVER

How high were the Blues on Jordan Binnington in 2018? The year before, the team tried to send him to the ECHL, the second tier of the minor leagues, because the Blues didn't have their own farm team and they couldn't get him any ice time in the AHL. That season, he wasn't even the Blues No. 3 goalie. But that player, Ville Husso, was injured and struggling, so when the Blues decided to dump veteran backup Chad Johnson, they called up their No. 4, Binnington, and were so high on him that they played Jake Allen for 14 straight games and Binnington only got in when the team had back-to-back games and didn't have a choice.
Then in his first game, he shut out Philadelphia on Jan. 7, and a legend was born.
Setting records left and right for rookie goalies and amusing fans with his dry demeanor — "Do I look nervous?" — he single-handedly changed the course of the season.