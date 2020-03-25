BIRD LAND 7 THROUGH THE YEARS (AND THE BIG MISS IN 2019)

Bird Land 7 in 2008: 1. Colby Rasmus, CF. 2. Brett Wallace, 3B. 3. Jess Todd, RHP. 4. Clayton Mortensen, RHP. 5. Bryan Anderson, C. 6. David Freese, 3B. 7. Daryl Jones, OF.
BL7 2011: 1. Shelby Miller, RHP. 2. Carlos Martinez, RHP. 3. Oscar Taveras, OF. 4. Kolten Wong, 2B. 5. Matt Adams, 1B. 6. Zack Cox, 3B. 7. Jordan Swagerty, RHP.
BL7 2012: 1. Oscar Taveras, OF. 2. Carlos Martinez, RHP. 3. Kolten Wong, 2B. 4. Michael Wacha, RHP. 5. Tyrell Jenkins, RHP. 6. Carson Kelly, 3B. 7. Eric Fornataro, RHP.
BL7 2013: 1. Oscar Taveras, OF. 2. Stephen Piscotty, OF. 3. Marco Gonzales, LHP. 4. Tim Cooney, LHP. 5. Alex Reyes, RHP. 6. James Ramsey, OF. 7. Carson Kelly, C.
BL7 2016: 1. Alex Reyes, RHP. 2. Jack Flaherty, RHP. 3. Magneuris Sierra, OF. 4. Aledmys Diaz, SS. 5. Luke Weaver, RHP. 6. Edmundo Sosa, SS. 7. Nick Plummer, OF.
(No 2017 rankings because it was presented as the 2018 list.)
BL7 2018: 1. Tyler O’Neill, OF. 2. Jordan Hicks, RHP. 3. Dakota Hudson, RHP. 4. Adolis Garcia, OF. 5. Ryan Helsley, RHP. 6. Oscar Mercado, OF. 7. Delvin Perez, SS.
BL 7 2019, REVISITED
1. Nolan Gorman, 3B – Reached High-A Palm Beach.
2. Elehuris Montero, 3B – Reached Class AA Springfield.
3. Malcom Nunez, 3B – Reached Class A rookie ball Johnson City.
4. Lane Thomas, OF – Debuted in the majors.
5. Genesis Cabrera, LHP – Debuted in the majors.
6. Andrew Knizner, C – Debuted in the majors.
7. Ryan Helsley, RHP – Debuted in the majors.
There is a name missing from that list that, yes, calls into question that entire list. I cannot rightfully explain how Dylan Carlson slipped by without mention. The Cardinals’ depth chart was heavily lopsided toward third base with the strong performances of Montero and Nunez, and the potential of Gorman to go with the power he showed. Thomas was on the cusp of the majors, and that clearly weighed heavily into the list. Timing is probably the biggest rest. Carlson was coming out of a good season, a strong season at High-A Palm Beach, but it was relative to Palm Beach and it took some revelations in spring training to catapult him as a prospect. Not having him on the list was a big miss.
It won’t happen again, that’s for sure.
Can’t imagine he’ll be eligible for it in 2021.
-30-
