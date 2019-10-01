QUESTION: Despite the Cardinals' division win, their offensive numbers remain unimpressive. Is Mozeliak ignoring the signs about Jeff Albert?
BENFRED: Ignoring suggests inaction. Mozeliak has done the opposite of that. He's doubled down on Albert. The Cardinals are clearing out those who do not fall in line with what Albert is preaching, and those firings must be interpreted as a warning to those who are trying to decide if they should jump on board. If they don't, they're going to get pushed out.
No one can look at this season and say Albert's hire was a home run. That the firings of other hitting voices occurred so late in the season suggest that the Cardinals have decided to pinpoint the resistance to Albert's approach as part of the problem. We'll see how that plays out in the future, but the Cardinals have made their decision pretty clear. They are in with the new, and will be out with the old if the old doesn't adapt.