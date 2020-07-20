BIRDS ON THE BENCH?
BIRDS ON THE BENCH?

Cardinals' 'Summer Camp' day five

Cardinals' Tommy Edman practices his swing during batting practice on the fifth day of "Summer Camp" at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: Who are the 5-6 players on the bench to start the season?

GOOLD: We don't know yet because Brad Miller's health is going to be a factor, and that could directly determine whether, say, Edmundo Sosa is on the roster. And so could the decision on the 17th pitcher and whether they instead go with 16. Lots of moving parts that must be determined in the coming days based on Miller, Gallegos, and a few other decisions that the next two games will reveal.

As of now, the bench has Tommy Edman (above), Lane Thomas, Rangel Ravelo, Matt Wieters, and it appears Andrew Knizner, as the Cardinals are weighing carrying a third catcher on the active roster, not just on the taxi squad. Austin Dean has made a strong case.

Miller, with health, would leapfrog onto the bench ahead of some of the others named. Lefthanded pop is desirable for the Cardinals.

