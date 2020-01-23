BLASTS FROM THE PAST?

QUESTION: What two players from the past 10 years would you love to have on the current men’s basketball team (i.e., would improve the Tigers the most)?
MATTER: If you're asking me personally then it's a matter of who gives the best interview, not necessarily who would help the team win more. So I take it you're asking the latter category.
Marcus Denmon (above) is an obvious choice. Great scorer, great leader, great teammate. He's a no-brainer. Then I think you go with Ricardo Ratliffe. He wasn't the biggest guy at the center position, but he was an efficient, reliable post scorer. This team could use that badly.
Were they the most talented players from the last 10 years? Probably not. Michael Porter Jr. and Jordan Clarkson were probably the most gifted, but for what those guys were in college and what this particular team needs, I'd go with Denmon and Ratliffe. Phil Pressey is another option, but I don't think point guard is a glaring need for this team. Kassius Robertson would be another major help. Jontay Porter, too.
Obviously a healthy Michael Porter Jr. would be the most talented addition, but we never saw that player at the college level. I’m answering more in terms of the production and talent level we saw during their MU careers.