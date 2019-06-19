QUESTION: Blues GM Doug Armstrong was drinking a jumbo beer at the Blues ceremony. Is it just me, or are the Blues just more approachable these days?
BENFRED: Two things. First, I think it's just been a while since you've seen Bill DeWitt drinking from a tall boy in a champagne-soaked Cardinals clubhouse.
Second, the Blues have more of a blue-collar feel than the Cardinals, which have trended toward a country-club vibe for some time now. That, I agree with. One is more appealing to true St. Louis sports fans.
It can't be said loud enough, though, that the most appealing trait is winning. Above anything else.