Scenes from Blues Stanley Victory Parade

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) sprays fans with champagne during the Blues Stanley Cup victory parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Blues GM Doug Armstrong was drinking a jumbo beer at the Blues ceremony. Is it just me, or are the Blues just more approachable these days?

BENFRED: Two things. First, I think it's just been a while since you've seen Bill DeWitt drinking from a tall boy in a champagne-soaked Cardinals clubhouse.

Second, the Blues have more of a blue-collar feel than the Cardinals, which have trended toward a country-club vibe for some time now. That, I agree with. One is more appealing to true St. Louis sports fans.

It can't be said loud enough, though, that the most appealing trait is winning. Above anything else.