BLUES AND PETRO: WE CAN WORK IT OUT?
BLUES AND PETRO: WE CAN WORK IT OUT?

NHL skills competition

The St. Louis Blues Jordan Binnington and Alex Pietrangelo talk on the ice during warm-up's before the NHL skills competition at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis as part of the NHL All-Star weekend of events on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Would Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo be in this free-agent jam, hoping to return to a Blues team with little cap space, if he was more willing to play ball earlier in regard to an extension?

BENFRED: I think there's some two-way frustration here, but nothing that can't be solved.

Army can say Petro might have had an extension in hand if he would have been more willing to entertain earlier offers.

Petro can say he's frustrated that Army handed out extensions to other defensemen, complicating the current situation as Petro approached free agency, maximizing his value with a strong platform season.

Both can say he is right.

Again, this should be fixable. I hope it is.

You can clear space for the captain's contract if there's a contract the two sides can agree upon.

