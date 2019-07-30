QUESTION: It's hard to say goodbye when a hometown boy makes good, but the Blues nearly cut Maroon at one point in the season, so let's not overstate his importance. Aren't the Blues a better team next year using Maroon's roster spot to give more playing time to guys like Kyrou, Sanford or Blais?
BENFRED: It depends on what Maroon could be had for. If he is on the same contract as last year, or something close, I'd like to have him back. His experience, physicality and leadership got more important the deeper the season went, and it was very valuable in the postseason, which gets heavier as it continues. A lot of teams around hockey were wishing they had more guys like Maroon by the time the Blues won the Cup.
I'm not hinging next season's hopes on him. And he had some grim parts of the season for sure. But I'm not ready to say the Blues are better off without him. If he can return on a reasonable deal, that's the best-case scenario. I'm afraid it might be out of the realm of possibilities at this point.