QUESTION: Any idea just how much of a $$$ bump the franchise saw this year?
TOM T.: No, but this has to be the most profitable year in franchise history. The rule of thumb was always $1 million in extra revenue per postseason game, but I think games in the Final have to bring in even more, and then there's the sales of everything else. (Plus, probably a 100 percent renewal rate on season tickets.) The team historically hasn't been in the black much, but for once they definitely are.
It will be interesting to see if how the franchise valuation changes in those Forbes numbers next season. Teams always scoff at those figures, but I think the relative numbers could be interesting.