BLUES' CHANCES IN A 24-TEAM PLAYOFF?
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final

Vladimir Tarasenko hoists the Stanley Cup after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: What do you think of the 24-team playoff proposal for the NHL?

GORDO: It could make a lot of sense. But if there are no more regular season games -- which is part of that plan -- then a team winning a play-in round might have an early edge in the next round against a team that did not play. Cranking up into playoff mode from a standing start won't be easy.

The good news for the Blues: They know what it takes to win and they will have Vladimir Tarasenko back. The bad news: "Building their game" to that level can take some time and they won't have much of that in this format. Some experts wonder if a skill-driven team will have the edge in this format over grinding teams like the Blues.

