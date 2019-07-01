QUESTION: A big difference between the Cardinals to date and the Blues is that the Blues did things to change their trajectory: Berube for Yeo, going with the unproven rookie Binnington, over the veteran with the contract, Allen. What can the Cardinals do to change their trajectory other than waiting for the current cast to do better?
COMMISH: First, the trajectories are different. The Blues were last. The Cardinals are in the middle. The Blues made a couple of key moves but you'll notice they made no trades at the deadline. They had confidence in their players. It remains to be seen how much confidence the Cardinals have in theirs, but so far they say they do.