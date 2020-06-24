BLUES' CHIEF ASSET?
Blues coach Craig Berube kisses the Stanley Cup as his team cheers after Game 7 in Boston. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: Craig Berube has been pretty unflappable. He was great in his handling of the missed hand pass in the playoffs. How beneficial will Berube's steady influence be in this weird season?

TOM T.: It won't hurt, but he's not the only coach with that attribute and in these playoffs, who knows what will be valuable. Time management might be a factor, and a lot will be determined by which teams stay healthy and, as always, which goalie gets hot. After the long break, if they play, players who were on a roll in the spring may not be on a roll in the summer.

One thing that will benefit the Blues is that the concern that they've played a lot of games won't be applicable because they'll have had four months off. (For whichever teams get to the final, it could be a real factor in 20-21 with likely a shorter offseason.)

But having a coach who's led a team to the Stanley Cup is not a bad thing to have.

