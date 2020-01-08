BLUES' DRAFTING PROWESS

QUESTION: What is the Blues' rep around the league as far as their drafting goes? Seems like they have a secret sauce for "next man up." Do other execs feel that way?
JT: I haven't really done any kind of survey on this, but it has to be pretty good. The Blues have been able to maintain a nice run of success over most of the past decade without having high 1st-round draft picks and in some years without having a first-round pick. And they've hit on several players out of the first round. Parayko was a late third-rounder; Dunn a late second-rounder; Blais was taken late in the sixth round.
Obviously Doug Armstrong and Bill Armstrong are very good at what they do as well as the Blues' scouts.