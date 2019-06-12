QUESTION: I feel like I should feel nervous about Game 7, but it's not there. For several months this team has shown it can take a bad loss, identify/address some issues, and come out next game looking great. Coach Berube will have the Blues ready to win. Am I wearing Blue-colored glasses?
BENFRED: Your observations are valid. But don't discredit Boston's role in this. The core players on Boston's team have both won and lost the Stanley Cup. They know what it takes, and what makes you come up short. This stat, I think, says a lot. Since the Cup Final went to the best-of-seven in 1939, teams that grabbed a 3-2 series lead went on to win the whole thing 32 of 40 times. And each of the last five teams to take a 3-2 lead won the series by winning Game 6. Stick with me here. That raises a question. What was the last team to fall behind 3-2 in the Stanley Cup Final, then win? The 2011 Bruins, over Vancouver.
My point: They're grizzled. They're damn good. The Blues will be ready, but the Bruins will be, too. And one has more experience than the other.