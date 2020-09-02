BLUES' FITNESS LEVEL IN THE BUBBLE?

QUESTION: There’s plenty of disappointment with the Blues’ performance in Edmonton, but it was particularly disappointing to hear from Armstrong and Berube, per JT’s story a few days ago, that the fitness level coming into camp was not where it should have been for some players. What gives? Could that be attributed to a lack of available facilities to do what they needed, or was it lack of work ethic?
TOM T.: I don't know how to explain that. Some of the guys had been laid low by COVID-19, and in some other cases, it could have been timing. No one was quite sure when the season would start, so it was tough to taper one's training to be ready. Other teams were able to.
I don't think it's work ethic, since these guys wouldn't be where they are if they didn't have a great one. But the team had a tough time getting to where it needed to be. Berube has vowed that won't happen again, but it will be another challenge since who knows when next season will start.
To a follow-up question on this topic, Tom T. replied:
