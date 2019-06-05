QUESTION: Isn't this Blues vs. Bruins Stanley Cup Final series starting to look a lot like the Blues-Sharks series?
BENFRED: I think that's a good observation. The Blues have been playing the long game this postseason. Set a tone early. Pour on the physicality early, then toggle toward smarter play as the other team tries to answer the physicality. In both series, the Blues knocked opponents out of the series. Their grinding style is not pleasant to play against in a seven-game series. They seem to get stronger as they go.
Had this in my column Tuesday morning, but it's impressive. The Blues are 6-1 in Games 5, 6 and 7 this postseason. Impressive. It's not a coincidence.