QUESTION: Will the Blues get more players in the All-Star Game because it is being played in St. Louis? Which Blues might make it?
JT: Right now I would say they most likely candidates on the Blues are, in no particular order: O'Reilly, Perron, Schenn, Pietrangelo. And if Binnington stays with his current level of play, maybe he squeezes in there.
But yeah, with the game in St. Louis, the Blues the defending Cup champion, and the team doing well (if that continues to be the case),I could see two — maybe 3 — from the Blues.