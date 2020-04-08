BLUES' LINES: JT MAKING CHANGES ON THE FLY
St. Louis Blues pre-season starts,

Blues winger Jaden Schwartz (left) and center Brayden Schenn (next in line) lead a group through skating sprints at the end of a Blues practice. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Assuming the NHL resumes this summer, and Vladi is healthy, what are your line combos?

JT: Here you go:

Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko

Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron

Steen-Thomas-Bozak

Blais-Sundqvist-Barbashev

That leaves Kyrou (reluctantly), MacEachern and de la Rose as extras.

Follow-up: While I like your line combos, I'd probably rather see Steen with Sunny and Barby. Their defensive responsibility in the playoffs last year was sick!

JT: I'm certainly not going to argue with you on this one. In fact, I might like your lineup better. So we're going then with:

Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko

Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron

Blais-Thomas-Bozak

Steen-Sundqvist-Barbashev

