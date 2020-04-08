BLUES' LINES: JT MAKING CHANGES ON THE FLY

QUESTION: Assuming the NHL resumes this summer, and Vladi is healthy, what are your line combos?
JT: Here you go:
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Steen-Thomas-Bozak
Blais-Sundqvist-Barbashev
That leaves Kyrou (reluctantly), MacEachern and de la Rose as extras.
Follow-up: While I like your line combos, I'd probably rather see Steen with Sunny and Barby. Their defensive responsibility in the playoffs last year was sick!
JT: I'm certainly not going to argue with you on this one. In fact, I might like your lineup better. So we're going then with:
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Blais-Thomas-Bozak
Steen-Sundqvist-Barbashev
