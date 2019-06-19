QUESTION: The Blues’ offseason moves went over the top. The Cardinals’ offseason moves stopped at Paul Goldschmidt. Isn’t there a lesson to be learned here?
BENFRED: Yes. But let's at least get the order right. The Cardinals' equivalent of Ryan O'Reilly was Paul Goldschmidt. So, the Cardinals went out and got Goldschmidt. Then they went out and got Andrew Miller. And then, more or less, the Cardinals were done. The Blues made a true over-the-top move. It was Pat Maroon. The Cardinals did not. It would have been a starting pitcher, I think. Or it could have been a more legitimate left-handed bat off the bench, not the Drew Robinson experiment.
Both the Blues and Cardinals made the big move. The Blues made the extra move. The Cardinals did not, but still can. But recent history suggests not holding your breath, and being forced into another move doesn’t really count as an over-the-top move, does it?