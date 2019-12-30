BLUES ON THE OFFENSIVE

QUESTION: The Blues have scored at least 4 goals in 7 out of 8 games during this current win streak. For a team many thought would need to win 2-1, 3-2 on most nights, are you surprised by the uptick in scoring? Is it sustainable?
BENFRED: The only thing that feels truly sustainable for the Blues is strong goaltending, great defense and outstanding all-around effort. The rest is going to come and go. The offensive ceiling without Tarasenko is clearly higher than many thought. Perron is a big part of that. Thomas, too. The offensive output from the defensemen helps a lot. A better power play. And now Jordan Kyrou is coming along.
I don't know that four-goal games are going to keep happening at this rate, but the scoring trends the Blues have shown since Tarasenko went down suggest they are not as one-dimensional as many believed. The Blues have averaged more goals per game each month of the season.